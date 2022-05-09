Man armed with knife shot and killed by police at the Federal Way Transit Center

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed at the Federal Way Transit Center after police said he charged at officers Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police officers at the Federal Way Transit Center Sunday night.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers were called to the Transit Center just before 9 p.m. after a man refused to get off a bus. Callers reported to 911 dispatchers that the man, who is believed to be about 50 years old, appeared to be under the influence and possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.

A spokesperson for the FWPD said a crisis negotiator responded to the scene “to assist with de-escalation and communication.” While attempting to communicate and negotiate with the man, police said he tried to start the bus in an attempt to drive away but was unsuccessful.

When the man exited the bus, police said he charged at officers with a knife “forcing officers to respond with their service weapons.” The man was shot and responding officers gave him first aid when the scene was safe until medics arrived, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

All of the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The shooting is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.