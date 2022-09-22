WSP trooper shot in line of duty in Walla Walla, receiving treatment at Harborview in Seattle

According to WSP, the trooper was attempting to apprehend a shooting suspect in a traffic stop before he was shot in the face. The suspect has been apprehended.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol Trooper has been severely injured after attempting to apprehend a shooting suspect in Walla Walla.

According to preliminary information from WSP, the trooper was conducting a traffic stop to apprehend the suspect before he was shot in the face. The trooper reportedly drove himself to St. Mary's Hospital while backup units apprehended the suspect.

WSP says the trooper's condition has worsened and he is currently being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. No other details have been released on the shooting at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.