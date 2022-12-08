Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21.

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday.

The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, the suspect entered the encampment and asked people where the victim was by name. Once he found him, the suspect entered the victim's tent and assaulted his girlfriend before demanding drugs from them.

Court documents say the suspect threatened the victim and his girlfriend to come up with $2,500 in 72 hours or he would kill both of them and their dog.

Before the suspect left, he kicked the victim "several times" in the stomach and chest. He then shot one round into his chest and fled the scene.

On Dec. 5, an officer with the Spokane Police Department found the vehicle that witnesses told police the suspect was driving at the time of the murder. The car was parked in a parking lot of an abandoned business building.

Officers had just set up surveillance when the suspect emerged from the building. He was taken into custody without incident, according to court documents.

Witnesses and the victim's girlfriend all identified the suspect in a photo montage.