Pierce County humanitarian in Norway to attend Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony

Kwabi Amoah-Forson is the owner of the powder blue Peace Bus that can commonly be seen around Tacoma. Now he's taken his message across the globe.

OSLO, Norway — A humanitarian from Pierce County is among the world leaders celebrating the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway this weekend.

Kwabi Amoah-Forson left his powder blue "Peace Bus" behind in Tacoma and traveled 4,500 miles to attend the ceremony.

In July the city of Tacoma awarded Amoah-Forson with the Greater Tacoma Peace Prize.

“I’m the youngest recipient to ever be awarded this honor and I’m super thankful," he said.

As Tacomas 2022 Laureate, Amoah-Forson is now taking his message of peace from the Pacific Northwest to Oslo, Norway to join world leaders for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.

“This is all about peace and people from all over the world who are just as passionate. This will be like my Super Bowl,” he said.

Amoah-Forson will also spend time at the University of Oslo discussing its conflict resolution curriculum. The Nobel Peace Center and Peace Research Institute are big stops for the Peace Bus ambassador and Amoah-Forson says he will be excited to share his thoughts after the official ceremony this weekend.

The Tacoma humanitarian has spent years spreading kindness throughout his hometown and has become rather recognizable with his powder blue "peace bus." Amoah-Forson drives the bus to local schools to have discussions about peace and creating unity. He also drove the peace bus to the southern border to have discussions bout immigration. The peace bus has also served as a "peace sleigh" and delivered toys to local kids in need.

Last year, Amoah-Forson drove across the country, handed out books about peace and had discussions with schools and organizations on his way to the nation's capital. Although he wasn't able to meet the president, the trip inspired important conversations about peace. This year, Amoah-Forson led a summer campaign called "Every Kid Eats" where he partnered with local Tacoma restaurants to offer kids free food.

“We had more than a thousand kids in need and we had amazing restaurants step up to offer free meals every single day of the week,” Amoah-Forson said.

The peace bus has also inspired children’s programming and a recent talk show pilot program Amoah-Forson hopes will further expand his reach.