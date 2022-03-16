Truck stolen with baby inside found abandoned, Tumwater police searching for suspects

Police said the suspect stole a truck with a baby inside from a Tumwater gas station Tuesday night.

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Tumwater Police Department (TPD) is searching for two suspects after one of them reportedly stole a truck from a gas station with a 10-month-old baby still inside.

TPD said the suspect stole a truck from the Chevron gas station on Trosper Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The 10-month-old's parents had briefly left the truck at the pumps and went into the gas station, leaving the child asleep in the backseat, according to TPD. The suspect was reportedly a passenger in another vehicle at the gas pumps and waited until the child's parents went inside to steal the truck.

The suspect fled in the victim's truck with the 10-month-old still inside, according to police. The driver of the suspect's vehicle, described as a red 2000s four-door Toyota Echo with no hubcaps on the passenger side tires and non-tinted windows, also fled the scene.

TPD was able to track the stolen truck through one of the victims' phones left inside. Officers found the truck abandoned 15 minutes later, southwest of Tumwater. The 10-month-old was found safe in the truck.

The suspect who allegedly stole the truck is described as a man in his 30s with balding dark hair around the back of his head, medium build, wearing black pants, dark shoes, a face mask, and an orange, yellow and black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect who allegedly drove the other is described as a man between his 20s and 30s with a thin build, dark hair, wearing a red jacket, black shorts, black leggings, black mask, light-colored shoes, and a yellow and red conductor style hat.

TPD has obtained surveillance video from the incident. The investigation is going.

TPD said there is probable cause to arrest the primary suspect with kidnapping and theft.