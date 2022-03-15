Two students seriously injured in school shooting outside Yakima high school

The 18-year-old is in serious but stable condition, while the 16-year-old is in critical condition, according to police.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police have confirmed a school shooting near the stadium outside Eisenhower High School. Three students were shot and injured in the incident, according to police.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, an 18-year-old student and a 16-year-old student were shot near the stadium at the high school. Police said there was some kind of fight before the shots broke out.

The 18-year-old is in serious but stable condition, while the 16-year-old is in critical condition, according to police.

Police are currently searching for two suspects and believe the shooting is gang-related. They added that they have good leads.

Students are still at the school in lockdown, according to police. Parents are being directed to reunite with students at Whitney Elementary.