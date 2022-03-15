2 deputies shot near Pacific Ave S south of Spanaway

The deputies were shot in the area of the 19000 block of Pacific Ave S in Spanaway.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) were shot south of Spanaway Tuesday during a SWAT operation.

The shooting occurred near 190th Street Court S and Pacific Avenue S around noon.

The two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital, according to PCSD.

Pacific Avenue S is closed in both directions. PCSD is asking everyone to avoid the area.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Heavy police activity in the 19000 blk of Pacific Ave S. Please avoid the area. Media: stage in shopping complex parking lot in SE corner of Pacific Ave S and 176th St. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Qw12DYhnGL — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.