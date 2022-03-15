2 deputies shot near Pacific Ave S south of Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) were shot south of Spanaway Tuesday during a SWAT operation.
The shooting occurred near 190th Street Court S and Pacific Avenue S around noon.
The two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital, according to PCSD.
Pacific Avenue S is closed in both directions. PCSD is asking everyone to avoid the area.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating the incident.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.