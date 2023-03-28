Suspect dragged Seattle officers while fleeing in Georgetown neighborhood

While fleeing the area, police said the suspect dragged Seattle officers.

SEATTLE — A suspect accused of dragging Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers and ramming into police vehicles Tuesday morning was arrested in the Georgetown neighborhood.

The SPD said officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the Georgetown neighborhood and tried to stop the car, but the 34-year-old male driver fled.

Different officers found the same vehicle later in the morning, but the driver got back in the car and drove off, dragging one of the officers, according to police. The officer had minor injuries.

While fleeing the area, police said the suspect crashed into another vehicle and officers eventually stopped the driver.

Police said they arrested the suspect along 6th Avenue South and South Michigan Street.

Two SPD vehicles had damage in the collisions.

Investigators said the suspect will be booked into the King County Jail on assault, DUI and eluding charges.

Police initially reported the suspect's vehicle as stolen but later said that wasn't the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.