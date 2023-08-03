6 youths injured after their stolen car crashed in Renton

The six youths were taken to the hospital with injuries. Investigators said alcohol and excessive speed may have been a factor in the collision.

RENTON, Wash. — Six youths inside a stolen car were hospitalized after a collision in Renton overnight Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Renton Police Department said six juveniles were in a red stolen Kia when the driver ran a red light just after midnight and crashed into another SUV at Airport Road and Renton Avenue. The stolen car spun out and collided with a laundromat.

Police said three youths were taken Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, while three others were taken to Valley Medical Hospital. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized at Valley Medical, according to police.

Investigators said alcohol and excessive speed may have been a factor in the collision.

Police have not been able to find the steering wheel from the red car, because of the severity of the overnight collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.