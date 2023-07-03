Driver in stolen car rams into Tacoma GameStop, flees

Tacoma police still are looking for the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — A stolen car was driven into a GameStop in Tacoma early Tuesday morning, Tacoma police confirmed.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a GameStop location on East 72nd Street.

A car was found inside the business, but suspects had fled the scene.

TPD said nothing appears to have been stolen, and no additional information was available on the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.