Thieves drive truck into Renton gun shop, steal ammo

The owner of Pantel Tactical in Renton said thieves stole ammunition and a $4,000 pair of night vision goggles but no guns were taken.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton gun shop was targeted in a smash-and-grab overnight when the thieves used a truck to ram into the store and steal ammunition.

The owner of Pantel Tactical in Renton said the thieves stole ammunition and a $4,000 pair of night vision goggles from the store. No guns were stolen, however, because the owner said the guns were put in safes on Tuesday night.

Surveillance video captured the thieves slamming a truck into the gun shop.

The store owner said there was damage throughout the store, mostly in the front. The thieves are believed to have caused about $20,000 in damages.

WATCH: Surveillance video from the smash-and-grab robbery

The store owner said this is the first time thieves used a car to break into the store, but there have been two other attempts in the past. One of the past attempts involved the suspects using a sledgehammer to break the glass.

Police are looking for the suspects involved and whether the vehicle used in the smash-and-grab was stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.