Lynnwood pot shop rammed by truck in attempted ATM robbery

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood pot shop is picking up the pieces after thieves rammed a stolen truck into the back of its building on Sunday night.

Green Lady Marijuana caught the entire incident on surveillance video, which shows the thieves driving into the shop and attempting to steal the ATM.

There was no money in the ATM and the thieves can be seen exiting without taking any money.

"It's just the industry that we are in," said Jessie Berry, the store manager at Green Lady. "People thinking we have all this money in the shop when we don't have any money in the shop. They think we are easy targets, but we are not."

The stolen truck was later found abandoned, and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Liquor and Cannabis Board recently extended its contract with security management firm Setracon Inc. to provide on-site security assessments to pot shops.

The assessments will be free of charge and voluntary for cannabis stores across Washington. The report the security company produces is confidential and for the sole use of the owner.