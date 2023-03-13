x
Prolific western Washington car thief arrested in Kirkland

Taylor Jacob Norton is accused of thefts in multiple counties around western Washington.
Credit: Department of Corrections

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A serial thief across multiple counties in western Washington is now under arrest in Kirkland.

Taylor Jacob Norton, 38, is charged in King County with burglary in the second degree and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Norton is accused of breaking into a Kirkland apartment complex on Jan. 3 and causing damage inside the parking garage, as well as stealing security keys to the building, per probable cause documents from Kirkland police.

Security camera footage from the complex shows Norton allegedly arrive in a stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Per a release from Kirkland Police Department, Norton also is accused of stealing and eventually abandoning a Mercedes-Benz from a private driveway.

Norton's criminal history includes 22 felony convictions, and Kirkland police say he has been linked to vehicle thefts in Skagit, Snohomish and King counties, porch thefts in King and Snohomish counties and commercial burglaries in Bellevue and Kirkland. Norton also has bench warrants out in Island and Whatcom counties for failing to appear in court on charges related to motor vehicle thefts, as well as a case out of Marysville.

Kirkland PD arrested Norton on Feb. 28 at a local business, and prosecutors asked for $50,000 bail.

