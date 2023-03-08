Man accused of forcing woman into prostitution in Seattle pleads not guilty

Terrique Devon Milam was charged with two counts of second-degree promotion of prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm.

SEATTLE — The man accused of kidnapping a woman and forcing her into prostitution will appear in a Seattle courthouse on Thursday.

Terrique Devon Milam, 19, is charged with two counts of second-degree promotion of prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Milam and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested on July 20 by the Seattle Police Department (SPD). KING 5 is not naming the suspect because he is currently charged as a juvenile.

Milam's counsel pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all charges and requested he be released on electronic home monitoring. The court denied the request and set bail at $200,000.

Police said a father said his daughter had traveled to Seattle for MLB All-Star Week earlier this month but became less and less communicative after she arrived.

Officers received a 911 call from the father around 9 p.m. on July 20 who reported that his daughter was being held against her will in the 2500 block of 29th Avenue South. Shortly before the father called 911, he told police that his daughter had told him she could not leave, shared her location and abruptly hung up the call.

Officers responded to the location, found the victim and took the two teens into custody.

The victim told police she met a woman in her home state of Texas who told her she could make a lot of money dancing at Seattle clubs during All-Star week.

In documents, police said while in Seattle she became a victim of human trafficking and was passed between several pimps in the area.

Court documents detail a span of two weeks where she was taken to and from Aurora Avenue and various hotels to engage in acts of prostitution.

She was threatened and the two men took the money she earned.

After interviewing the victim, a search warrant was served on the room and vehicle of the suspects. Police recovered a firearm and a large quantity of fentanyl pills and it was discovered that the suspects were legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

The SPD said it had probable cause to arrest the suspects on investigation of promotion of prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Milam was booked into King County Jail, while the 17-year-old was sent to the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said they could prove the suspects committed promoting prostitution beyond a reasonable doubt.