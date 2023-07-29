Seattle officials deem 2 motels along Aurora Avenue 'chronic nuisance' properties

Crimes at the two motels range from assault, rape and prostitution to a man shot and killed in a parking lot, according to Seattle police.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department and city attorney’s office have deemed two motels along Aurora Avenue “chronic nuisance” properties due to an increase in crime and violence.

That means if they don’t clean up, the businesses could face big crimes.

Mathew Walters says he sees the problems at the Seattle Inn and Emerald Motel every time he helps out at an autobody shop across the street.

“I’m telling you, they’ve got a big problem and it’s linked to these two motels who are harboring the girls,” he said.

There’s a pattern of drug dealing, prostitution and violence, according to Seattle police and the city attorney’s office, and a letter lays out the evidence.

Police report numerous incidents at the Emerald Motel, including assault, prostitution, human trafficking, and even a homicide in May of last year when a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot.

At the Seattle Inn additional crimes, ranging from assault to rape to a minor engaging in prostitution – something Walters has seen along Aurora Avenue.

The prostitution of minors is hard to see. Walters said he knows of a 14-year-old girl in the area.

“You basically don’t want to look at it and it can’t be ignored,” he said.

Two teenagers were charged Tuesday for holding a woman against her will. Police said they came to Seattle for All-Star Week to make money and trafficked the woman out of the Seattle Inn.

“The girl’s safety out here is very much jeopardized,” said Walters.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison released a statement in support of the action against the two motels:

“These locations have been a nuisance and a danger to the public, crime victims and neighboring areas. This won’t be tolerated, and it won’t be the last time we take action in the north Seattle area. The safety of everyone in our city remains my top priority.”

Walters said that crime along the Aurora corridor has only gotten worse in recent years and hopes this is the first step towards change.