Seattle police investigate shooting on Aurora Ave N

Thursday morning’s shooting is the fourth shooting Seattle police are investigating in the past week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first tweeted about the shooting just before 12:40 a.m. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Emerald Motel, which is located on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition.

The incident marked the fourth shooting SPD is investigating in the past week.

According to SPD, officers responded to the University of Washington Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. on May 6 after a woman was shot in the arm. The victim told police she was riding in a car with another man when someone fired into the vehicle near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard.

Police said the victim and the other man in the vehicle were unable to provide a suspect description and did not know where the shots came from. Officers were unable to find a crime scene or any evidence near 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard.

Around 2 a.m. on May 7, SPD officers and Washington State Patrol Troopers hear gunshots near the West Seattle Bridge. Responding officers were able to locate shell casings in the road near Spokane Street and Fourth Avenue. Shortly after the shooting, a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds was dropped off a Harborview, according to a SPD Blotter post.

The third shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. on May 10 near the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street. According to police, responding officers located a gun magazine and blood on the sidewalk near the scene but no victim was found.

Shortly after, police said a 21-year-old man arrived at a First Hill hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Harborview for further treatment.