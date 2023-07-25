Seattle police arrest two teens for suspected human trafficking

The father of the victim told police his daughter traveled to Seattle for All-Star Week but became less communicative after she arrived.

SEATTLE — Two teens were arrested on suspected human trafficking charges Thursday night by the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

In an SPD blotter post, an officer writes that a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested after a report of a woman being held captive in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Police said a father said his daughter had traveled to Seattle for MLB All-Star Week earlier this month but became less and less communicative after she arrived.

Police say around 9 p.m. on July 20, officers received a 911 call from the father who reported that his daughter was being held against her will in the 2500 block of 29th Avenue South. Shortly before the father called 911, he told police that his daughter had told him she could not leave, shared her location and abruptly hung up the call.

Officers responded to the location, found the victim and took the two teens into custody.

After interviewing the victim, a search warrant was served on the room and vehicle of the suspects. A firearm and a large quantity of fentanyl pills were recovered by police, and it was discovered that both were legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

SPD said it had probable cause to arrest the suspects on investigation of promotion of prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

The adult suspect was booked into King County Jail, while the 17-year-old was sent to the King County Child and Family Justice Center.