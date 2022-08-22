Suspect in Olalla double homicide previously charged with burglary after stealing 13 firearms

Shaun Rose, who was arrested on Aug. 21 in Tacoma for allegedly killing Steven and Mina Shulz, was charged in the spring for the burglary that occurred in July 2021.

OLALLA, Wash — The man suspected of killing a couple in Olalla was previously arrested and charged for a burglary at another Olalla residence that included stealing numerous firearms.

Shaun Rose, who was arrested on Aug. 21 in Tacoma for allegedly killing Steven and Mina Shulz, was charged in the spring for the burglary that occurred in July 2021.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, Rose stole 13 firearms at a home in the 6300 block of Nelson Road in 2021. It was not far from where Steven and Mina Shulz were found dead the evening of Aug. 18, just over a year later from when the burglary occurred.

Rose took the following from the home, according to the sheriff's office: a revolver, two pistols, two AK-47 rifles, two AR-15 rifles, two SKS rifles, and three bolt-action rifles.

Rose was identified as the suspected burglary after Pierce County law enforcement recognized Rose and a stolen vehicle from surveillance video. The vehicle was eventually recovered and fingerprints within the truck matched with Rose.

Rose was already in jail in Yakima at the time when he was identified.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, Rose confessed to the burglary and stealing vehicles.

A few of the stolen guns were recovered, but not all.