Olalla double homicide suspect identified, should be considered 'armed and dangerous'

40-year-old Shaun Rose should be considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Tacoma and Pierce County area.

OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property Thursday evening.

40-year-old Shaun Rose is wanted by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and should be considered armed and dangerous. Rose is believed to be in the Tacoma and Pierce County area.

Authorities were called to Steven and Mina Shulz's home in southeast Olalla Thursday evening after their daughter called reporting "suspicious circumstances." Their daughter was concerned and went to check on her parents but found evidence of forced entry into the home and blood inside, according to KCSO.

KSCO deputies reportedly found the couple dead on their property and quickly determined the deaths were a result of "homicidal violence."

KSCO said Rose stole a vehicle to leave the area and is looking for any video from Bowe Lane in Port Orchard between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rose or on the investigation is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or by email at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers or by using the P3Tips app.

The Kitsap County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of their death at a later time.

The couple is described as "cherished members of the Olalla community." The couple owned East 2 West Brewing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.