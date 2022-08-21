Snohomish County deputies search for suspect after man injured in shooting

A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in Snohomish County Sunday afternoon.

EVERETT, Wash. — A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Snohomish County Sunday.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before 12:45 p.m. on the 12400 block of Admiralty Way, which is about two miles southeast of Paine Field in Everett.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Providence Hospital in Everett with life-threatening injuries, the SCSO said.

The sheriff’s office initially reported the man had died but said in an update he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators the man who was shot had reportedly gotten into an altercation with another man before the shooting. The suspect was last seen running north from the scene. Deputies searched the area with K9 units and drones, but he has not been located.

The SCSO said witnesses described the suspect as a five-foot-eight-inch tall Black man with short hair, last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

The suspect is believed to be armed, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect is not considered an active threat to the community.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.