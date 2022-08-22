Officer shoots, kills armed man in parking lot of Olympia Starbucks

Olympia police said a man armed with a knife was shot by an officer in the parking lot of a Starbucks Monday morning.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer Monday morning.

According to OPD spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to the Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. for a “disorderly conduct” call. Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks.

When officers arrived, the man went into the Starbucks parking lot. As officers were attempting to arrest the man, police said the man pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”

The OPD said one officer shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The OPD tweeted officers were treated at the scene for injuries.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic congestion and delays during the investigation.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team is responding to the scene and will conduct an independent investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

