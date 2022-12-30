Suspect wanted on gun charge shot and killed after fleeing Tacoma police

Investigators said the suspect was killed in a shooting at East 57th Street and McKinley Avenue in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect exchanged gunfire with Tacoma officers and was killed in a police shooting early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon just after 3 a.m. Investigators found the 39-year-old male suspect in a parked vehicle at South 45th Street and Pacific Avenue, when he fled from authorities.

A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire at East 57th Street and McKinley Avenue. The suspect was killed in the shooting just after 3:30 a.m., but no officers were injured, the spokesperson said.

Investigators found bullet holes in a Tacoma police vehicle.

"It's really concerning when we have homes on both sides of the street and there's gunfire erupting in the middle of the night," the police spokesperson said.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is taking over the investigation of the deadly police shooting.

East 57th Street through East 59th Street is closed during the investigation.

