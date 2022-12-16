Suspect in fatal Tacoma shooting who fled to Spokane pleads not guilty to first-degree murder

Bail for Jarmal Packard was set at $1.5 million on Friday.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a man in a homeless encampment in Tacoma pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder.

Bail for Jarmal Packard was set at $1.5 million on Friday.

Packard was also charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, and robbery.

On Nov. 21, Tacoma police officers were called to the 2400 block of East M Street around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting. They found one man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.

According to court documents, Packard entered the encampment and asked people where the victim was by name. Once he found him, Packard entered the victim's tent and assaulted his girlfriend before demanding drugs from them.

Court documents say Packard threatened the victim and his girlfriend to come up with $2,500 in 72 hours or he would kill both of them and their dog.

Before Packard left, he kicked the victim "several times" in the stomach and chest. He then shot one round into his chest and fled the scene.

On Dec. 5, an officer with the Spokane Police Department found the vehicle that witnesses told police Packard was driving at the time of the murder. The car was parked in a parking lot of an abandoned business building.

Officers had just set up surveillance when Packard emerged from the building. He was taken into custody without incident, according to court documents.

Witnesses and the victim's girlfriend all identified Packard in a photo montage.