Through his attorney, Tad Michael Norman entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to the murder and attempted murder charges leveled against him following a shooting rampage in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood in March.

The 33-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Norman did not speak during his arraignment.

The rampage that led to the death of two men and left two others with serious injuries began when Norman walked out of an apartment near Sand Point Way on March 27. Police said he shot a 56-year-old Deborah Judd, a second grade teacher in Seattle.

After Norman shot Judd, he walked into the street and shot Metro bus driver Eric Stark, according to police.

After firing at the bus, Norman approached a red Prius and continued shooting, killing the 76-year-old driver, identified as Robert Hassan, according to police.

Norman then crashed into another vehicle, killing 76-year-old Richard Lee.

Police say a fifth shooting victim emerged a few days later. The woman told police Norman fired two shots at her. She was not injured.