Suspect in Moclips homicide turns himself in to police

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — A suspect in a homicide investigation out of Grays Harbor County was arrested Wednesday.

Rufus A. Phelps III, 62, was arrested in Seattle. Phelps was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation out of Moclips that began on March 13 after a 59-year-old was shot and killed.

Grays Harbor police continue to search for Phelps' son.

On March 13, deputies were sent to the 100 block of Otis Avenue following reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the male victim had been shot multiple times. Despite attempts from first responders, the victim died after being transported away from the scene.

Police were able to gather statements from witnesses and identify Phelps as the suspect. They believe that the fatal shooting happened following an argument over property. Phelps fled the area shortly after the altercation, leading police to conduct an unsuccessful search.

Phelps turned himself in after detectives with Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office were able to contact him by phone. He was transported to county jail and booked for first-degree murder, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

After establishing probable cause during the investigation, police say they are now looking for Phelps’ son, Rufus A. Phelps IV. They believe Phelps IV may have been an accomplice to the shooting on March 13.

Information about Phelps whereabouts can be given via the non-emergency line 360-533-8765 or sent to detectives at sodetectives@graysharbor.us.