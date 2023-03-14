Redmond police chief pushes to strengthen stalking laws

The proposed bill would lower the threshold that victims must prove to prosecute the crime of stalking.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Redmond’s police chief pushed to strengthen Washington state’s stalking laws days after a suspected stalker killed a couple in the eastside city.

Police Chief Darrell Lowe testified before state senators Tuesday on House Bill 1696, which would make it easier to prosecute stalking cases.

Under current law, a victim must prove that the stalker creates a fear of injury, which prosecutors say can be hard to prove. The proposed law would lower that standard calling for proof that a stalker has created "substantial emotional distress."

The bill would also repeal the crime of cyberstalking.

Lowe said the killing of Mohammed Milad Naseri and his wife Zohreh Sadeghi illustrates the need for stronger stalking laws.

"That fear is real as is the emotional distress that is caused upon the victim and their families, not to mention on the investigators that are handling these crimes as well," Lowe said during his testimony.

In the Redmond case, police believe Sadeghi met the suspected stalker through the voice chat app Clubhouse. Their interactions intensified, and Sadeghi sought help from police in December and mid-January.

The Redmond prosecutor obtained a protection order against the stalker. However, the order had not been served because the whereabouts of the stalker, who was a long-haul truck driver from Texas, were unknown.

The bill passed unanimously out of the state House of Representatives on Feb. 27. The bill's sponsor is optimistic it will pass out of the state Senate as well.