SEATTLE — A suspect in a downtown Seattle shooting last month plead not guilty Monday to gun charges.

One woman was killed, and seven others, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured in the Jan. 22 shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street.

Jamel Jackson, 21, plead not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.

Jackson was injured in the shooting and treated at Harborview Medical Center. He was later seen on surveillance video holding and shooting a handgun, according to charging documents. Jackson “was not the aggressor in the shooting,” but police say he fired his gun multiple times into the crowded intersection.

Two other men – Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver – were charged with first degree murder. They were arrested in Las Vegas and await extradition to Seattle.

A King County Superior Court judge told Jackson, a convicted felon, at least four times he wasn’t allowed to have firearms, according to charging papers. In January 2018 and October 2018 Jackson was convicted for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also convicted of robbery in the second degree and attempted robbery in the second degree in 2012.

