SEATTLE — Bail has increased for one of the suspects arrested in last week's deadly downtown Seattle shooting to "protect the community," a judge ruled.

21-year-old Jamel Jackson was one of the seven injured during a shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, Jan. 22. He was also one of the suspects to fire a gun in the shooting.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said that "while the defendant was not the aggressor in the shooting, he nevertheless fired his gun multiple times in a crowded intersection full of commuters and tourists."

Because of his actions, and his previous brushes with the law, Jackson's bail has increased from $50,000 to $250,000. The judge said, "a high bail is necessary and appropriate to protect the community."

Jackson has been charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. More charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

Seattle police chief Carmen Best said Jackson is a known gang member. He was convicted for robberies in 2012 and arrested again in 2017 for a fight outside the same McDonald's of Wednesday's deadly shooting. In that case, he was sentenced to four months of work release.

Police continue to look for two additional suspects involved in the shooting, 24-year-olds Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. Both have a criminal record and are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Court records indicate all three men have ties to gangs in the area.

Tolbert is 6'1" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, police said. Tolliver is 6' tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Best said the two at large suspects have a history with law enforcement and 65 arrests between them.

According to court records, Tolliver has been arrested 44 times, convicted of one felony, 18 gross misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor. Records show Tolbert has been arrested 21 times, convicted of three felonies, and 12 gross misdemeanors.

Both Tolbert and Jackson were charged in the same drive-by shooting in July 2018 in Kent.

If you see either Tolbert or Tolliver, call 911.

