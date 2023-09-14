Seattle pot shop smashed by stolen vehicle in early-morning burglary

No information on any potential suspects was immediately available.

SEATTLE — A Seattle pot shop was hit by a burglary early Thursday morning that came after suspects drove a vehicle into the front of the business, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said.

Around 3 a.m., SPD says it responded to a burglary report on Rainier Avenue South at Seattle Cannabis Co. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had been smashed into the front of the building.

SPD said the vehicle appeared to be stolen due to having a "punched-out ignition."

The shop's ATM machine did not appear to be taken, and SPD said the value and amount of merchandise stolen from the business was not yet determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.