Burglary at Monroe gun shop under investigation; suspects fled scene

Monroe Police say the front of the store was severely damaged, likely by a vehicle that was left running and abandoned out front.
MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department (MPD) is investigating a burglary at a local gun shop early Wednesday morning, the department said in a social media post.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, MPD said a passerby reported multiple vehicles fleeing from a gun shop on South Lewis Street. T

The front of the store was reported to be severely damaged, which MPD said it believes was caused by a white SUV left running and abandoned in the parking lot.

No one is in custody at this time, MPD said. An assessment of items stolen is underway at the store according to MPD, but it did say "various guns" were taken.

MPD shared a video of the front of the store, showing the entrance with severe damage as police investigate on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

