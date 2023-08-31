Windows smashed, money stolen from Big Mario's Northlake Tavern day after reopening

The business celebrated a successful reopening after a seven-month-long closure just the day before.

SEATTLE — The morning after Big Mario's Northlake Tavern reopened following a seven-month renovation, windows were smashed and money was stolen from the business.

The robbery occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday morning. In addition to breaking the windows, the business's safe was breached.

The company said the grand re-opening was a success, with hundreds of pizza lovers stopping by for a slice over the course of the day.

Northlake Tavern and Pizza House in the University District closed in January when its owner retired after 65 years in business.

Big Mario’s New York Style Pizza, which has three other Seattle locations, took over the business and reopened the shop as Big Mario’s Northlake Tavern.