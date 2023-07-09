Snohomish County double murder suspect pleads not guilty

Gilbert Alexander "Alex" Escamilla, 31, faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven other charges.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The man suspected of killing two people in the span of about three hours in Snohomish County pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges on Sept. 7.

Gilbert Alexander "Alex" Escamilla, 31, faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and attempting to allude police.

A trial date was set for Oct. 20.

On Aug. 11, Ryan Ezzy was in his Marysville apartment complex parking lot around 4 a.m. when Escamilla shot him twice, then returned to to fire a third and final gunshot at Ezzy's head. Ezzy and the suspect both lived at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

From there the suspect allegedly drove to Edmonds and went into a family's home. Police say just before 7 a.m., he fatally shot a 68-year-old grandmother, who was visiting from Russia. He also critically wounded a mother and father while the couple's two children hid in a closet. The children were physically unharmed.

Police say the suspect stole the family's vehicle and made his getaway, but Washington State Patrol video shows it wasn't long before he was surrounded, near Norma Beach Road, where he was found hiding in the bushes.

Escamilla remains in jail on $5 million bail.