SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Seattle's Belltown area. A suspect was shot and injured in the incident that happened Wednesday.

Seattle police and King County Sheriff deputies were conducting a narcotics operation near 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street after receiving complaints about drug deals happening, police said.

In the footage, police approach a vehicle with a suspect inside and talk with the suspect briefly. It appears when the officers attempt to make an arrest, the suspect drives off and rams a Seattle police squad car.

Shortly after the suspect rams the squad car, officers yell "gun" and then shots are fired.

Police officials said officers saw a gun and fired on the 25-year-old suspect. Officials did not specify if the gun was in the vehicle or if the suspect was actively holding the gun.

The suspect was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. He has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The South King County Valley Investigative Unit will conduct an independent investigation into the use of force during the incident.

Seattle police said they released the body camera footage in the interest of transparency and in alignment with department policies.

