SEATTLE — Seattle Police officers and King County Sheriff deputies were involved in a shooting with a suspect Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

Seattle police officials said officers were conducting a narcotics operation in the area and the suspect hit a squad car with his vehicle.

Officials said the suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers or deputies were hurt, police said.

Third Avenue is currently closed to traffic as of 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.