Seattle mayor, passengers react to fatal shooting on King County Metro bus

A killer is still on the loose after a 21-year-old man was shot to death on a King County Metro bus.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Those who often ride metro buses are still coping with the news that a man was killed on a bus in White Center Tuesday evening.

"I mean there's weird stuff every day, to be honest, you can't miss it because it's right there in front of your face," said Jalen Brooks, who rides King County Metro buses.



"People go out of their way to harm people and it's not right," said Brooks.

The King County Sheriff's Office has not provided updates regarding what led up to the shooting and death of a 21-year-old man. That is causing some concern for passengers on board and in the area.

"You just wonder what actually happened and why," said Elania Harris, who often stands at the bus stop where it happened and wants more to be done.

"We need more security, more people talking to the citizens," she said.

This shooting happened during King County's Week Without Driving campaign to encourage people to use public transportation.



"Public transit is not as safe as I'd like to see it. We can do more and we will do more," said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

When asked what increased security was being taken he said, "Security within the bus system is in the purview of the county."

King County Metro said in a statement that it added security on the H Line for the foreseeable future. Metro is also expanding the number of transit security officers that patrol buses and transit centers. As part of the statement, Metro said the operator followed protocols by pulling the bus over, opening the doors and calling for help.



"Operators are high anxiety with a lot of questions. The questions are where is the enforcement, where is our help?" said Ken Price who works for the union representing bus operators.

He said they need police enforcement.

"To now have the worry, the thought of violence, drugs, our schedules on us, it's just adding to the mental stress that is there already," Price said.



When it comes to passengers, they're hoping this doesn't happen again.

"I think we should all be working together to make sure everywhere we go is a safe space," said Brooks.