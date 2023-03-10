Man dies after fatal shooting in Tacoma

One man was killed on Tuesday afternoon near the 3500 block of South Ainsworth Avenue in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — One man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Oct. 3 and the Tacoma Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3500 block of South Ainsworth Avenue, according to the police department. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Tacoma Fire Department crews arrived to attempt life-saving efforts alongside officers, however, the man died at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

Nearby, Lincoln High, Whitman Elementary and Reed Elementary schools were placed into lockdown which was lifted prior to the end of the school day.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.