Man dies after fatal shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Oct. 3 and the Tacoma Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3500 block of South Ainsworth Avenue, according to the police department. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.
Tacoma Fire Department crews arrived to attempt life-saving efforts alongside officers, however, the man died at the scene.
Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.
Nearby, Lincoln High, Whitman Elementary and Reed Elementary schools were placed into lockdown which was lifted prior to the end of the school day.
Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
