Why Tacoma Humane Society is facing an increase in dog surrenders

TACOMA, Wash. — Within 48 hours, the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County took in 15 dogs from three different abandonment cases; 13 of the dogs were puppies.

The first situation began when Pierce County Animal Control brought in seven puppies they found in a duffel bag outside.

Two hours later, two German Shepard puppies were brought to the shelter after someone saw them being dumped on a property.

Shortly after that shelter intake, a delivery driver found four baby doodles in a cardboard box on the side of the road. Those puppies had two adult dogs with them and were all taken to the shelter where the puppies are still being treated.

“The four puppies that were found in the cardboard box, they arrived very weak and lethargic,” said Lindsey Heaney, with the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “So, our veterinary team has them in isolation right now just to monitor them, make sure they don't have anything more serious, such as parvo or giardia, which can be very serious and life-threatening for those puppies.”

Heaney said, as of right now, the puppies seem to be improving and recovering well. She also said they want to remind people they have resources people can use to prevent dogs from being abandoned.

“If folks are having a hard time keeping their pets or are needing to find another place for their pets to go for whatever reason, and can no longer keep their pets, we are here to help them,” said Heaney.

She said this year the shelter has seen an increase in people calling for help, with money and housing being the most common issues people face when caring for their dogs.



“So, not only is it rent, housing fees, deposits and what not going up, but it's also very limiting to find housing for a breed specific animals,” said Heaney.

As she works to make sure people know there are options for animal care, she has high hopes for the recently abandoned dogs who are now looking for a place to call home.

“So far, they're all doing really well,” said Heaney. “And we're very optimistic that they're all going to get second chances.”