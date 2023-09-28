Heavy police presence in Redmond after shooting, suspect still at large

One man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

REDMOND, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in Redmond.

Redmond police say 911 calls continued to come in after the initial shooting. K9 units and drones are searching the area.

The suspect was last seen running north from 8600 Avondale Road. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white man and brown hair. He was armed with a handgun and was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police believe there could be more than one suspect and urge people nearby to stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

