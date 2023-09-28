2 injured in unprovoked attack at Beacon Hill light rail station

The two victims, both in their 60s, were hit in the head with a hammer and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Police are still searching for a suspect who attacked people with a hammer at the Beacon Hill light rail station Thursday afternoon.

Two victims, both in their 60s, were hit in the head and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The 63-year-old woman and 60-year-old man are both in satisfactory condition, according to Harborview officials.

"This man is walking around with a red hammer, saying things like, 'I'll kill you, I'll kill you if you touch me," the witness said. "So I'm trying to get in the elevator and he's like, 'Yeah you better get in the elevator before I kill you.' So I'm freaking out."

When the elevator door finally closed, the witness said he reached the ground floor and saw the two victims.

Police say after the attacks, the suspect got back on the train heading north.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.