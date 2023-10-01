Hours after deadly shooting, Port Orchard man arrested for homicide

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Kitsap County authorities arrested a suspect early Tuesday morning in connection to a homicide in Port Orchard.
The Kitsap County Sheriff said neighbors reported hearing gunfire around 11 p.m. Monday along the 5200 block of Brady Place Southeast. Officers were alerted and found a 31-year-old man dead at the home.
Investigators released photos of a truck at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, asking the public to help find the vehicle. Hours later, police said they arrested a 39-year-old Port Orchard man in connection to the homicide.
Investigators have not determined what led up to the homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
