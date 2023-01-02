Woman found dead in South Lake Union apartment complex

Police believe the woman died of homicidal means. A suspect is in custody.

SEATTLE — A woman was found dead in an apartment in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood Monday.

Preliminary information shows the woman died of homicidal means, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police responded to the building near Republican Street and Minor Avenue North at 5 p.m. for reports of a woman who was found dead. Officer entered the building and went to the unit where the woman was found.

When officers went into the apartment, they found a suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

The relationship between the suspect and the woman is unknown, police said.

The woman was found in the Canaday House, which is a permanent supportive housing complex run by the Downtown Emergency Service Center. The 83-unit building opened in 2010 and offers services for tenants, including case management, mental health care, medication monitoring and nutritional services.

This is believed to be Seattle’s first homicide of 2023.

In 2022, homicides, shootings and shots fired in Seattle increased over the previous year. Although the most current SPD crime data is only through Nov. 30, the city had already outpaced 2021 in those three categories.

Seattle recorded 48 homicides in 2022, which is a 14.3% increase over the previous year. 2022 Shooting deaths increased 22.6% with 38 people killed in a shooting last year. Shots fired increased 23.5%, according to SPD crime data.