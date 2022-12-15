Seattle police investigating homicide after finding body in abandoned building

The man was killed in a stabbing, according to the King County Medical Examiner.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a homicide after finding a body in an abandoned building in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night.

A 911 caller alerted police just after 7:45 p.m. about a body found in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers found a man that was dead inside and notified the King County Medical Examiner's Office to investigate the cause of death.

Officers initially did not find anything suspicious in the man's death, but the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a stab wound that was not visible at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the man's death. Police asked the public to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 for any information on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.