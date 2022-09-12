Man fatally shot in West Seattle in Roxhill Park parking lot

The man was found inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Roxhill Park in West Seattle Friday evening.

Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest at around 4:38 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound unresponsive inside of a vehicle, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Seattle Fire Department medics also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead, Diaz said. The victim was identified as a male, but the age is currently unknown.

Crime scene investigators and the Seattle police homicide unit have taken over the investigation. Police do not know what led up to the shooting. Police are attempting to talk to residents nearby for more information. Investigators are also hoping to recover footage from the area that may provide them with more information about a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to the Seattle Police Department's (SPD) violent crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Diaz said the police department had noted a decline in shootings over the last couple of weeks but said the number of shootings has gone up over the last few days, especially those associated with vehicles.

Seattle's crime dashboard shows that this is the first shooting where someone was killed or injured in this neighborhood so far this year. There was one non-fatal shooting in this area in 2021, according to city data.