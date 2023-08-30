Police investigating 2 shootings in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Reports of the first shooting near the Maserati car dealership at 12th Avenue and E. Madison Street came in just after 2 a.m.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating two shootings in Capitol Hill Wednesday morning.

Reports of the first shooting near the Maserati car dealership at 12th Avenue and E. Madison Street came in just after 2 a.m. The second shooting was reported 30 to 45 minutes later near Bellevue Avenue and E. Olive Way.

Seattle police were seen at both shooting locations collecting evidence following the reports. Seattle fire also responded to the second shooting near Bellevue Avenue and E. Olive Way.

It is not confirmed at this time if there were any injuries in the shootings or if police have a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.