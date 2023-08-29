Lake City fatal shooting under investigation by Seattle police

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later was pronounced dead.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a shooting Monday night left a man dead in the Lake City neighborhood.

According to an SPD blotter post, officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a report of a man shot in the 13700 block of 32nd Avenue NE.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital despite life-saving efforts.

No information is available on what led up to the shooting, but SPD asked anyone who has information regarding this investigation to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.