Armed carjacking suspects lead police on pursuit that ends in violent crash

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three suspects are in the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly armed carjacking someone in Maple Valley before leading officers on a pursuit that ended with a violent crash, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, KCSO said it received a call that someone had been rear-ended near SE 288th Street and 228th Avenue S. The caller told deputies a person from the car had gotten out and carjacked them with a gun.

The Black Diamond Police Department got into a pursuit with the suspect's vehicle, a silver Hyundai, which ended when the suspects crashed into a tree in Black Diamond.

Two of the occupants of the vehicle that crashed were taken to Harborview Medical Center, while a third was taken to another local hospital, all by ambulance.

KCSO said the suspects are believed to be teens between the ages of 15 and 17, but no additional information was available on their identities or their injuries from the crash.

224th Avenue SE and SE 297th Street were closed overnight while crews cleared the scene of the crash. The roadway reopened Tuesday morning.