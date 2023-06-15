Alleged Pierce County carjacker who was tracked with an Apple AirTag faces multiple charges

Randy Tipa faces charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, second-degree identity theft and attempting to elude police.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Pierce County and then leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty to a series of charges.

Randy Tipa faces charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, second-degree identity theft and attempting to elude police. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Around 11:30 a.m. on June 12, a woman told police her 2022 Toyota Carolla was taken at gunpoint. When police arrived to the area of 84th Street East and 46th Avenue East, the woman said Tipa approached her holding a silver pistol and told her to give him the car keys, according to probable cause documents. The woman said she did not fight back and gave Tipa her phone, wallet and purse.

The woman had an Apple AirTag on her keys, which deputies used to track Tipa.

The woman's car was found in Federal Way by sheriff's deputies, who setup surveillance and watched Tipa and another woman get into the stolen car.

Deputies tried to detain Tipa as he began to leave the parking stall, but was able to drive away.

During the pursuit, Tipa hit speeds of up to 100 mph, according to probable cause documents.

A deputy eventually received permission to perform a PIT maneuver, causing the Toyota to spin out and stop.

Tipa ran, but was taken into custody about 100 yards away from the crash.

Shortly after, the stolen car caught on fire. Two patrol vehicles parked nearby also caught fire.

Officers found the woman who had got in the vehicle with Tipa in the back seat, dry heaving and panicked. She was pulled from the vehicle, treated by fire department personnel, and taken to the hospital.