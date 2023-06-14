Seattle police can't make vandalism related arrests, federal judge says

The lawsuit said Seattle police's graffiti arrests in 2021 violated the plaintiffs' First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

SEATTLE — Seattle officers are not allowed to make graffiti-related arrests after a United States District Court judge ruled on Tuesday, siding with four plaintiffs in a lawsuit.

Judge Marsha J. Pechman granted a preliminary injunction to temporarily block enforcement of a section in Seattle's municipal code that deals with graffiti.

Derek Tucson, Robin Snyder, Monsieree de Castro and Erik Moya-Delgado filed a lawsuit in January 2021 after the group was arrested for using sidewalk chalk to write political messages, including some critical of the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The judge wrote that Tucson wrote "peaceful protest" in charcoal, while the other messages from the other plaintiffs were not identified. SPD officers arrested all four for violating Seattle Municipal Code 12A.08.020. “Property destruction” under the old ordinance was punishable by imprisonment of up to 364 days and a fine of up to $5,000.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that Seattle's ordinance was selectively enforced against them because of the views they expressed. The lawsuit alleged the arrests violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The arrests chilled the group's right to engage in further political speech, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs believed the ordinance was also "impermissibly vague" and "criminalizes innocent conduct without due process," violating their Fourteenth Amendment rights.

After the lawsuit was filed, the city of Seattle amended the ordinance to take effect on May 13. The new ordinance said that a person is guilty of property destruction if they do the following:

A. (1) Intentionally damaged the property of another; or

(2) Writes, paints or draws any inscription figure or mark on any public or private building or other structure or personal property owned by another person unless the person has obtained the express permission of the owner or operator of the property.

B. (1) It is an affirmative defense against property destruction under subsection 12A.08.020.A.

C. The actor reasonably believed he had a lawful right to damage such property

Although the injunction originally blocked all parts of the ordinance, Pechman issued an order Thursday clarifying that the injunction would only apply to part A.2, which pertains to writing, painting or drawing inscriptions.

The Seattle City Attorney's Office said Thursday it would immediately resume charging cases of property destruction.

Pechman wrote that the plaintiffs met four factors to support the injunction, including that they were likely to prove that the graffiti ordinance violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments by being vague and overbroad, have shown irreparable harm by the loss of First Amendment freedoms, the balance of equities favors the plaintiffs and it's in the public interest.

"While Defendants have an interest in protecting against property damage or visual blight, the Ordinance is presently so broad as to make any child’s sidewalk art a criminal act," Pechman wrote.

The Seattle Police Department responded on Wednesday to the judges ruling.