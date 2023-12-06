Pursuit of suspected armed carjackers ends in a crash on I-5 in Tacoma

The vehicle crashed on southbound I-5 near the 72nd Street exit. Both suspects are in custody.

TACOMA, Wash. — A police pursuit of suspected armed carjackers ended on Interstate 5 south of the 56th Street exit in Tacoma on Monday afternoon when the vehicle crashed and caught fire.

All lanes of southbound I-5 at South 72nd Street were initially closed, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted at 1:59 p.m. At least two northbound lanes were also temporarily blocked.

All lanes except the far right southbound lane reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Two people are in custody, according to the Washington State Patrol.

There are no known injuries.

It's unclear how long the southbound lanes will be closed. WSDOT told drivers to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.