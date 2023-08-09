Police asking for public's help finding slain Seattle rideshare driver's stolen car

Police are searching for a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius with Washington license plate BEP3940. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911 immediately.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking anyone who sees a car connected to the homicide of a rideshare driver to call 911.

The victim, identified as Amare Geda, was found dead early Tuesday morning from a gunshot wound near the intersection of South Walker Street and 1st Avenue South, less than a half-mile away from T-Mobile Park.

Police said the suspect in the killing appeared to randomly walk up to Geda as he was stopped along the curb on 1st Avenue South. The suspect then carjacked and shot Geda, fleeing from the location in his vehicle southbound on 1st Avenue, passing Spokane Street.

Police are asking anyone who sees Geda's car, a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius with Washington license plate BEP3940, to call 911. The vehicle has one mismatched rim, all other rims are silver in color.

The car was last seen in West Seattle shortly after the shooting.

A post from the Seattle Rideshare Driver's Association, of which Geda was a member, said he worked two jobs to support his family over the last 14 years. He worked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the day, then worked as a rideshare driver at night.